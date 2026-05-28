Logo
Logo

Business

Small biotech firms quicker to 'latch onto' AI than big ones, says Tencent Healthcare President  
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Small biotech firms quicker to 'latch onto' AI than big ones, says Tencent Healthcare President  

Small biotech firms quicker to 'latch onto' AI than big ones, says Tencent Healthcare President  
Logos of Tencent are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Small biotech firms quicker to 'latch onto' AI than big ones, says Tencent Healthcare President  
The Tencent logo at the company's headquarters during a government‑organised media trip in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
28 May 2026 07:33PM (Updated: 28 May 2026 08:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG, May 28 : Small biotech firms "latch onto" AI more quickly than bigger firms, the head of Chinese tech giant Tencent's healthcare division said on Thursday, as more businesses embrace AI to improve efficiency.

Pharmaceutical companies are also increasingly turning to AI to accelerate research and development, betting on new modeling tools and automated labs to improve efficiency and slash costs as well as drug development timelines.

Drugmakers including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have announced AI-related collaborations with technology firms.

"When you have less people, when you need to do more, you tend to figure out more efficient ways of doing things," Tencent Healthcare President Alex Ng told Reuters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"AI is definitely something that they latch onto very quickly," he said. For very big pharmaceutical companies, however, with elaborate organisation and specified workflows, just adding an AI will sometimes not be successful, Ng said.

Industry forecasts suggest that the use of machine learning to optimize target discovery, design molecules and streamline clinical trial planning could halve early-stage development timelines and costs within the next three to five years, Reuters has previously reported.

Ng also said people have become more positive about embracing AI and what it can accomplish as the technology improves.

"I think the culture and the environment and the discussion has changed so much that I think a lot of people are a lot more positive," Ng said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement