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Snap beats revenue estimates on ad boost from World Cup
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Business

Snap beats revenue estimates on ad boost from World Cup

Snap beats revenue estimates on ad boost from World Cup

Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Aug 2026 04:13AM
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Aug 3 : Snap beat Wall Street estimate for second-quarter revenue on Monday, thanks to increased advertising spending during the FIFA World Cup and stronger campaign activity from large advertisers in North America.

The social media company's shares jumped 9 per cent in extended trading.

Snap's focus on direct response ads, designed to prompt specific actions such as app downloads or website visits, is helping it attract advertisers in a crowded market, where bigger rivals such as Meta Platforms is offering AI-powered tools for better user targeting.

The Snapchat parent provides Smart Campaign Solutions, its AI-powered suite of ad tools that automate bidding, budgeting and audience targeting, allowing advertisers to improve results more efficiently.

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"After several quarters of improving our ad products and go-to-market approach, we saw better momentum with large advertisers in North America," CEO Evan Spiegel said. "The World Cup-related spending contributed during the quarter, alongside continued strength among small- and medium-sized businesses."

Its daily active users increased about 5 per cent to 493 million during the three months to June 30, maintaining the same pace of growth as in the prior two quarters.

Snap reported nearly a 7 per cent decline in North America DAUs and about a 2 per cent drop in Europe, mirroring the performance recorded in its two largest revenue-generating regions in the prior quarter.

Second-quarter revenue jumped around 19 per cent to $1.60 billion, while analysts estimated $1.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Growing Snapchat+ subscriptions also benefited the company.

Snap expects third-quarter revenue of $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion, with its midpoint slightly above the estimate of $1.70 billion. It forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $300 million and $350 million, compared with the estimate of $329.9 million.

The company said it continues to monitor the evolving legal and regulatory landscape in the U.S. and internationally that could materially impact its business, including increased scrutiny on youth-related issues.

Source: Reuters
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