Snap names Doug Hott as new CFO

April 20 : Snapchat-parent Snap on Monday named Doug Hott as its new CFO, replacing Derek Andersen.

• Hott, 53, has served as the company's vice president of finance, strategy, and corporate development.

• Andersen, who has been in the role for seven years, is expected to leave on May 8.

• The move comes soon after the social media firm last week laid off 1,000 employees, including 16 per cent of full-time staff, becoming the latest technology company to shift towards leaner teams.

• The company is expected to report first-quarter results on May 6.