Logo
Logo

Business

Snap's quarterly revenue rises, daily active users return to growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Snap's quarterly revenue rises, daily active users return to growth

Snap's quarterly revenue rises, daily active users return to growth

The Snapchat app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 May 2026 04:13AM (Updated: 07 May 2026 04:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 6 : Snap said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue rose 12 per cent on the back of resilient advertising spending and that its number of daily active users returned to growth, driven by markets outside of North America and Europe.

The Snapchat parent, squeezed between dominant platforms such as TikTok and Meta's Instagram in a crowded social media market, has been turning to subscriptions to boost its revenue, which comes predominantly from advertising sales.

Snap and artificial intelligence start-up Perplexity "amicably" ended their $400 million deal in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday, around six months after announcing it.

The Perplexity integration was aimed to offer verifiable answers to users' questions within the Snapchat app.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Snap's first-quarter revenue of $1.53 billion came in line with LSEG-compiled analysts' average estimate.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion, the mid-point of which is largely in line with estimates of $1.54 billion.

Snap reported 483 million daily active users in the first quarter, adding 9 million from the prior quarter. However, daily active users in major market North America declined, while revenue growth in the region slowed to 2 per cent in the first quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at $233.3 million, beating estimates of $205.9 million, helped by improved operational efficiencies.

The results come a month after Snap said it would lay off about 1,000 employees, including 16 per cent of full-time staff. The move, which also included the closure of more than 300 open roles, came after Irenic Capital Management pushed the company to optimize its portfolio and improve performance.

The company said in February that its Snapchat+ subscribers have surpassed 25 million.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement