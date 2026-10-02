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SoftBank completes final phase of $30 billion investment in OpenAI
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SoftBank completes final phase of $30 billion investment in OpenAI

SoftBank completes final phase of $30 billion investment in OpenAI
FILE PHOTO: An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria///File Photo
SoftBank completes final phase of $30 billion investment in OpenAI
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attend an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
02 Oct 2026 03:07AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2026 03:18AM)
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Oct 1 : SoftBank Group said on Thursday it has completed its $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of its commitment to the ChatGPT maker's last fundraising round.

Here are some other details:

• Earlier this year, OpenAI had secured $122 billion in commitments that valued the Sam Altman-led company at $852 billion. Amazon, Nvidia and SoftBank had anchored the fundraising.

• The Japanese investment conglomerate, led by founder Masayoshi Son, previously agreed to invest the capital through three tranches of $10 billion each through its Vision Fund 2.

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• SoftBank raised $11.1 billion last month in the largest high-yield corporate bond sale ​globally to fund its mammoth bet on OpenAI.

• It has become one of the ‌world's biggest ⁠backers of OpenAI under founder Son's push to make the Japanese conglomerate a dominant investor in AI.

• SoftBank's cumulative investment in OpenAI stands at $64.6 billion, giving it a 13 per cent stake in the AI lab.

• It has canceled the remaining $10 billion of undrawn capacity under its $40 billion bridge loan secured earlier this year.

Source: Reuters
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