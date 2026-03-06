SoftBank seeks up to $40 billion loan to finance OpenAI investment, Bloomberg News reports

March 6 : SoftBank is seeking a loan of up to $40 billion, primarily to finance its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, a Bloomberg News reporter said in an X post on Friday.
Source: Reuters
