SoftBank seeks up to $40 billion loan to finance OpenAI investment, Bloomberg News reports
A view of the OpenAI and SoftBank Group logos on the day of an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

06 Mar 2026 12:27PM
March 6 : SoftBank is seeking a loan of up to $40 billion, primarily to finance its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, a Bloomberg News reporter said in an X post on Friday.

Source: Reuters
