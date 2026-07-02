Logo
Logo

Business

SoftBank's LY, Bain raise Kakaku bid again, widen lead over rival EQT offer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SoftBank's LY, Bain raise Kakaku bid again, widen lead over rival EQT offer

SoftBank's LY, Bain raise Kakaku bid again, widen lead over rival EQT offer

FILE PHOTO: The Bain Capital logo is seen in this illustration taken February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Jul 2026 11:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, July 2 : SoftBank's LY Corp and Bain Capital have raised their bid for Kakaku.com again, valuing the Japanese price-comparison website operator at 670 billion yen ($4.12 billion) and widening their lead over a rival offer from Sweden's EQT.

In the legally binding offer announced late on Wednesday, LY and Bain said they would raise their bid for all outstanding Kakaku.com shares to 3,384 yen apiece from 3,232 yen proposed in May.

They said the offer would increase to 3,500 yen per share if KDDI Corp, one of Kakaku.com's biggest shareholders, agrees to support the bid.

In light of the new proposal, Kakaku.com said in a statement on Thursday it would seek discussions with EQT over its offer price, currently at 3,000 yen, while maintaining its support for the Swedish investment firm's bid.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

It withdrew its recommendation for shareholders to support that bid, changing its stance to "neutral", adding that it would engage in talks with both bidders.

($1 = 162.4900 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement