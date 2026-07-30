Sony makes acquisition proposal for Japan camera lens maker Tamron

TOKYO, July 30 : Sony Group has made a proposal to acquire Tamron Co, the Japanese camera lens maker said on Thursday, adding it has established a special committee to review various options.

Sony has made a non-binding proposal for a series of transactions to make Tamron a wholly owned Sony subsidiary, the optical components manufacturer said in a statement.

Tamron had a market capitalisation of $1.18 billion at Wednesday's close.

A Sony spokesperson said the company believes the proposal will enhance Tamron's corporate value and the collective interests of its stakeholders.