Logo
Logo

Business

South Korea April exports rise 48.0% y/y, as chip boom continues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

South Korea April exports rise 48.0% y/y, as chip boom continues

South Korea April exports rise 48.0% y/y, as chip boom continues

FILE PHOTO: A drone view of used cars that are mostly exported to countries in the Middle East remain parked at a used-car export complex in Incheon, South Korea, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

01 May 2026 08:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, May 1 : South Korean exports rose for an 11th month in April, beating forecasts, as the global appetite for artificial intelligence infrastructure boosted semiconductor sales to offset jitters from the Middle East conflict.

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy, a bellwether for global trade, jumped 48.0 per cent from a year earlier, higher than a median 45.3 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Imports increased 16.7 per cent in April from a year ago, also beating a 14.5 per cent gain tipped in the poll.

The trade figures land just days after chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix reported blockbuster quarterly profits, in a sign the chip crunch is helping the export-led economy to weather the downside risks stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The preliminary trade surplus was at $23.77 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement