SEOUL :South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.1 per cent in April over a year, slightly above market expectations, official data showed on Friday.

That compared with a 2.1 per cent rise in March and 2.0 per cent tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, after rising 0.2 per cent in the previous month. It was the slowest since November 2024.