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South Korea August inflation +3.1% y/y, weaker than expected
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South Korea August inflation +3.1% y/y, weaker than expected

South Korea August inflation +3.1% y/y, weaker than expected
People walk past an unmanned ramen eatery in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
South Korea August inflation +3.1% y/y, weaker than expected
FILE PHOTO: A customer browses cosmetics products inside a cosmetics store at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, April 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo
02 Sep 2026 07:09AM
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SEOUL, Sept 2 : South Korea's consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, coming in below market expectations.

That was faster than the 2.8 per cent rise in July but weaker than a 3.2 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, after falling 0.2 per cent in the previous month, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, while economists had expected a 0.3 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters
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