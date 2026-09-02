South Korea August inflation +3.1% y/y, weaker than expected

SEOUL, Sept 2 : South Korea's consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, coming in below market expectations.

That was faster than the 2.8 per cent rise in July but weaker than a 3.2 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, after falling 0.2 per cent in the previous month, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, while economists had expected a 0.3 per cent rise.