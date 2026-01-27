South Korea auto stocks recover from early slump after Trump tariff comments

SEOUL, Jan 27 : Shares of South Korea’s automakers clawed back early losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post he would raise tariffs on South Korean goods, including autos, to 25 per cent from 15 per cent.

Shares of Hyundai Motor reversed course to gain 1.1 per cent after falling as much as 4.8 per cent earlier, while sister company Kia Corp was down 1 per cent after dropping as much as 6 per cent. Hyundai Mobis was trading down 0.1 per cent after earlier losses of up to 5.7 per cent.

The benchmark KOSPI was trading up 1.2 per cent as of 0150 GMT.

The won weakened by 0.52 per cent to 1,451.1 per dollar as soon as dollar-won onshore markets opened in Seoul at 0000 GMT, taking a hit after strengthening as much as 2 per cent a day earlier.

Trump said on Monday he was increasing tariffs on South Korean imports into the United States related to autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals to 25 per cent, accusing the country's legislature of "not living up" to its trade deal with Washington.

It was not immediately clear when the tariff hike would take effect, or what specifically triggered Trump's directive.

Some analysts said, however, that South Korea-U.S. trade negotiations had already been agreed at the presidential level.

Kim Joon-sung, senior analyst at Meritz Securities, said auto export tariffs to the United States were expected to be reconfirmed at 15 per cent.