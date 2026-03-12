Logo
Logo

Business

South Korea to cap fuel price starting Friday to ease consumer burden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

South Korea to cap fuel price starting Friday to ease consumer burden

South Korea to cap fuel price starting Friday to ease consumer burden

A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

12 Mar 2026 06:28PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 07:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, March 12 : South Korea said on Thursday that it will cap ‌domestic fuel prices starting on Friday to combat a spike in energy costs stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

The move comes as South Korea is scrambling to cushion the impact of the Middle East energy crisis on Asia's fourth-biggest economy, which is reliant on imports for its energy needs.

South Korea set the maximum wholesale price for gasoline at 1,724 won ($1.17) per liter, below Wednesday’s level of 1,833 won, for example. It will adjust these prices every two weeks to reflect changes in global oil prices.

"The government will implement a maximum price system for petroleum products to ease the burden on consumers and firmly respond to attempts to take advantage of the crisis to increase prices excessively," Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The maximum prices will be determined based on pre-Iran crisis supply prices, global oil prices, and taxes, the government said.

South Korea relies almost totally on imports for its energy, buying about 70 per cent of its oil and 20 per cent of its LNG from the Middle East, according to Korea International Trade Association data.

South Korea will also restrict the stockpiling of petroleum products, requiring refiners to release at least 90 per cent of the monthly volume of petroleum products they released in March and April a year earlier, according to the finance ministry.

The government said it will provide financial support to refiners which report losses stemming from the price cap.

($1 = 1,478.6700 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement