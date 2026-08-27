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South Korea central bank delivers back-to-back rate hike, as expected
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South Korea central bank delivers back-to-back rate hike, as expected

South Korea central bank delivers back-to-back rate hike, as expected

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

27 Aug 2026 08:55AM
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SEOUL, Aug 27 : The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.00 per cent on Thursday, as expected, delivering a second straight increase as inflation stays above target while financial stability risks persist.

The seven-member monetary policy board at the BOK voted to raise the seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points, a decision predicted by 18 of 35 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Governor Shin Hyun Song will hold a press conference at 0210 GMT.

Source: Reuters
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