South Korea Feb exports beat forecasts, rise for ninth month

SEOUL, March 1 : South Korea's exports extended their growth streak to a ninth month in February as strong chip sales continued to underpin overall shipments even as uncertainties regarding U.S. tariffs cloud the outlook.

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy, a bellwether for global trade, increased 29.0 per cent in February from a year earlier to $67.45 billion, trade data showed, beating the median forecast of a 24.0 per cent gain in a Reuters poll of economists.

Imports gained 7.5 per cent, slower than the 13.0 per cent estimated in the poll.

The preliminary trade balance stood at $15.51 billion in February.

"Semiconductor exports jumped 160.9 per cent to again record their highest monthly performance ever and exceeded $20 billion in value for three consecutive months, driven by strong demand thanks to AI investment and a surge in memory prices," the trade ministry said in a statement.