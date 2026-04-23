South Korea fin minister, central bank chief to seek balanced mix of fiscal, monetary policies
SEOUL, April 23 : South Korea's Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and central bank Governor Shin Hyun Song on Thursday agreed to seek a balanced approach in conducting fiscal and monetary policies in their first official meeting since Shin took office this week.
The two also agreed to "fundamentally improve" the currency market, without elaborating, according to a statement from the Bank of Korea.
Source: Reuters
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