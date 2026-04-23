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South Korea fin minister, central bank chief to seek balanced mix of fiscal, monetary policies
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South Korea fin minister, central bank chief to seek balanced mix of fiscal, monetary policies

South Korea fin minister, central bank chief to seek balanced mix of fiscal, monetary policies

South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun‑cheol speaks during an interview with Reuters at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dogyun Kim

23 Apr 2026 08:16AM
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SEOUL, April 23 : South Korea's Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and central bank Governor Shin Hyun Song on Thursday agreed to seek a balanced approach in conducting fiscal and monetary policies in their first official meeting since Shin took office this week.

The two also agreed to "fundamentally improve" the currency market, without elaborating, according to a statement from the Bank of Korea.

Source: Reuters
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