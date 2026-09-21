South Korea government to brief National Assembly on $350 billion US investment project, Yonhap News reports

Sept 20 : South Korea's government will brief the National Assembly next week on the first investment project under the country's $350 billion investment commitment to the United States, Yonhap News reported on Sunday, citing officials.

Here are a few details:

• The industry ministry is scheduled to hold a closed-door briefing at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Tuesday for the National Assembly's trade, industry, energy, SMEs and startups committee on the planned U.S.-bound investment, the report said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The National Assembly did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

• On Thursday, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said an announcement on Seoul's U.S. investment plans under its trade deal with Washington had been delayed pending further talks.

• "If the negotiations have been concluded by then, the briefing will cover the final outcome. If negotiations are still under way, it will be provided as an interim report," a committee official told Yonhap.

• Seoul affirmed its US investment pledges and the US stressed their swift execution during talks on Friday between Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

• "Our key negotiating principle is that investments can only be made when commercial viability is guaranteed," Yonhap News reported, citing a government official. "The two sides remain divided over the issue, which has made the negotiations difficult. If no agreement is reached, the talks could ultimately fall apart."