South Korea January inflation +2.0% y/y, in line with forecast

SEOUL, Feb 3 : South Korea's consumer inflation eased to a five-month low in January, largely in line with market expectations, government data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent from a year earlier, compared with gains of 2.3 per cent in the previous month and a median 2.05 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

It marked the slowest year-on-year rise since August, after four months above the central bank's medium-term target of 2.0 per cent.

The index rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis, after rising 0.3 per cent in the previous month, also roughly matching the median forecast of a 0.44 per cent rise.