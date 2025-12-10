South Korea jobless rate edges up to 2.7% in Nov

SEOUL, Dec 10 : South Korea's unemployment rate rose in November to 2.7 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, from 2.6 per cent in October, official data showed on Wednesday.
