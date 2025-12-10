Logo
South Korea jobless rate edges up to 2.7% in Nov
People walk on a Han river bridge on an early autumn day in Seoul, South Korea, September 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

10 Dec 2025 07:03AM
SEOUL, Dec 10 : South Korea's unemployment rate rose in November to 2.7 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, from 2.6 per cent in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

