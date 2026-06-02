South Korea May inflation quickens to two-year high, exceeds forecasts

SEOUL, June 2 : South Korea's consumer inflation quickened in May to a more than two-year high, exceeding market expectations on high oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict, supporting the case for monetary tightening in the coming months.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest jump since March 2024, after rising 2.6 per cent in April, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. It was higher than the median 3.0 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Prices of petroleum products were 24.2 per cent higher from a year earlier.

Last week, the Bank of Korea signalled an imminent turn toward a more restrictive policy stance to curb inflation and support a slumping won. The central bank, which targets inflation at 2 per cent in the medium term, expects consumer prices to rise 2.7 per cent this year.

Annual core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, quickened to 2.5 per cent in May, from 2.2 per cent in April, marking the fastest pace since February 2024.

The CPI rose 0.5 per cent over the month, the same pace as the previous month, but faster than the 0.3 per cent rise expected by economists.