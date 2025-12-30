South Korea November factory output weaker than expected

SEOUL, ‌Dec 30 : South Korea's factory output was weaker than expected in November, data showed on Tuesday.

The ‌industrial output index ‌rose 0.6 per cent from a month earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, after falling 4.2 per cent ‍in the previous month. That compared with a rise of 2.2 per cent ​forecast in ‌a Reuters poll of economists.

From a ​year earlier, the index fell ⁠1.4 per cent, compared ‌with a drop ​of 8.2 per cent in the prior month ‍and a gain of ⁠3.0 per cent expected by economists.

