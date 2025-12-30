Logo
Logo

Business

South Korea November factory output weaker than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

South Korea November factory output weaker than expected

South Korea November factory output weaker than expected

A car carrier transporting vehicles made by Kia Motors, which is part of South Korea's biggest automaker company Hyundai Motor, arrives at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

30 Dec 2025 07:03AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2025 07:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, ‌Dec 30 : South Korea's factory output was weaker than expected in November, data showed on Tuesday.

The ‌industrial output index ‌rose 0.6 per cent from a month earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, after falling 4.2 per cent ‍in the previous month. That compared with a rise of 2.2 per cent ​forecast in ‌a Reuters poll of economists.

From a ​year earlier, the index fell ⁠1.4 per cent, compared ‌with a drop ​of 8.2 per cent in the prior month ‍and a gain of ⁠3.0 per cent expected by economists.

(Reporting ​by Jihoon ‌Lee, Editing ‍by ​Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement