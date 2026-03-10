South Korea revised Q4 2025 GDP -0.2% q/q, vs -0.3% seen earlier

SEOUL, March 10 : South Korea's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2025 at a slightly milder pace than previously estimated, revised central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2 per cent in the October-December quarter from three months earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, slower than a 0.3 per cent decrease estimated in January.

The contraction came after GDP increased 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter and was still the weakest quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2025.

On an annual basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, after rising 1.8 per cent in the third quarter, also slightly better than a 1.5 per cent rise seen before.