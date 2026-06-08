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South Korea to seek priority supply of Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs, science minister says
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South Korea to seek priority supply of Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs, science minister says

South Korea to seek priority supply of Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs, science minister says

A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Jun 2026 05:48PM
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SEOUL, June 8 : South Korea will ask for priority supply of Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin graphics processing units, as deliveries are expected to be delayed, Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said on Monday.

Bae said a government notice for South Korea's GPU project had been issued earlier in the day, adding that a supply of Nvidia's B300 chips was expected to arrive on time.

"B300 supply looks like it will come in time, but Vera Rubin looks likely to be slightly delayed, so we will request priority supply for that," Bae told reporters.

Bae said later that South Korea aims to get supply this year.

Source: Reuters
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