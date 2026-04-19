South Korea, US agree that Korean won's excessive volatility not desirable

SEOUL, April 19 : South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed that excessive volatility in the Korean won was not desirable and that they would continue consultations on the foreign exchange market, Seoul said on Sunday.

Bessent also welcomed South Korea's efforts to implement a $350 billion investment in the United States pledged as part of a bilateral trade deal.

The two ministers met on Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Washington, D.C.