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South Korea, US agree that Korean won's excessive volatility not desirable
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South Korea, US agree that Korean won's excessive volatility not desirable

South Korea, US agree that Korean won's excessive volatility not desirable

Currency dealers work, as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

19 Apr 2026 07:03PM
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SEOUL, April 19 : South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed that excessive volatility in the Korean won was not desirable and that they would continue consultations on the foreign exchange market, Seoul said on Sunday.

Bessent also welcomed South Korea's efforts to implement a $350 billion investment in the United States pledged as part of a bilateral trade deal.

The two ministers met on Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Washington, D.C.

Source: Reuters
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