South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo confirms contract talks after report of $1.55 billion order

SEOUL : South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo Co is in contract talks on a new deal, it said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing in response to a local media report of a potential $1.55 billion order.

HD Hyundai Mipo and affiliate shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho signed a letter of intent to build 20 container ships for a Greek shipowner for delivery in 2027-28, newspaper Seoul Shinmun reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed industry sources.

The company's filing gave no further detail on the potential deal.