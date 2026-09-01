South Korea's Aug exports up 68.7% y/y, expand for 15th straight month

SEOUL, Sept 1 : South Korea's exports surged 68.7 per cent in August from a year earlier, extending their winning streak to a 15th consecutive month and outpacing analysts' forecasts as the economy continued to ride a wave of global technology demand.

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy came in at $98.26 billion in August, government data showed. The rate of expansion beat a median 62.6 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

Adjusting for the number of working days, exports rose at an even stronger 72.5 per cent on average per working day. August had 22 working days, compared with 22.5 days in the same month last year.

Imports jumped 22.5 per cent, resulting in a preliminary trade balance of $34.75 billion in August.