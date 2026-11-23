SEOUL, Nov 23 : South Korea's economy is expected to sustain a solid growth trajectory next year as robust exports and investment gradually spill over into domestic demand, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a news conference in Sejong, Lee said Asia's fourth-largest economy is currently maintaining strong momentum and could achieve growth in the upper-3 per cent range if present trends continue.

He added that consumer inflation is projected to ease next year compared with this year, supported by stabilizing global oil prices, though both upside and downside risks remain.

Despite the upbeat baseline outlook, Lee warned that external risks remain severe, citing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the artificial intelligence industry, geopolitical instability and rising global interest rates. He cautioned that volatility in the semiconductor sector could spill over and amplify broader macroeconomic swings.