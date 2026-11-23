HONG KONG: Asian stock markets struggled to recover from last week's sell-off, with tech firms again in the firing line as investors tracked an eye-watering rout on Wall Street.

A healthy bounce in US futures was unable to inspire buying amid fears over the AI trade, the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and tighter regulation under a Democrat-led Congress.

Scandal-hit Nvidia characterised the collapse in New York on Friday, plunging 14 per cent and helping to drag the Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.

The index has lost almost a fifth of its value since hitting a record high just last month, with strong earnings from Nvidia and a blockbuster IPO from Claude-creator Anthropic unable to staunch the bloodletting.

The selling continued into Asia, with Seoul diving more than 4 per cent as chip titans SK Hynix and Samsung dropped 4 per cent each.

"These are not peripheral players in the AI boom but two of its most important semiconductor suppliers," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Their continued weakness suggests investors are still more interested in reducing exposure than celebrating a few hours of improved sentiment in US futures."