Stocks fall as Anthropic debut fails to ease AI concerns
Despite Anthropic’s stock closing up 17 per cent on its debut, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all fell at least 2 per cent.
NEW YORK: Global stocks fell on Thursday (Nov 19) with sliding tech shares as Anthropic's debut failed to allay investor concerns about AI returns, while oil prices rose as attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz grabbed market attention.
Investors have said that Anthropic's market reception over the coming days and weeks will be heavily scrutinised to gauge broader sentiment toward investments in artificial intelligence.
The Claude developer's initial public offering was priced at US$83 a share, valuing Anthropic at about US$1.5 trillion before the stock rose as much as 39 per cent to trade at US$115.10.
"Investors are making changes in their portfolio to incorporate Anthropic, so I wouldn't extrapolate a whole lot of meaning from (Thursday's) trading behaviour, whether it's up or down," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital in St. Louis.
Ellerbroek pointed to a leadership change in chipmaker Nvidia and to shrinking bets on the growth in data center capex as having an impact on investors.
"Data centres are going to be more expensive to build and they're going to be built more slowly," Ellerbroek said.
Anthropic's stock closed up 17 per cent on its debut, valuing the company at just below US$1.8 trillion.
"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,101.11 points, or 2.19 per cent, to 49,097.06, the S&P 500 fell 147.80 points, or 2.02 per cent, to 7,175.83 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 550.68 points, or 2.25 per cent, to 23,879.20.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 17.76 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 1,056.80. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.88 per cent, while emerging market stocks fell 18.79 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 1,465.49.
DOLLAR AND OIL EDGE HIGHER
The dollar ticked up against developed peers but some sensitive currencies sold off on concerns about tightening financial conditions. Mexico's peso fell 1.4 per cent and Colombia's peso dropped 1.8 per cent.
"We're seeing a scramble for US dollar liquidity, and the entire emerging market complex is suffering a severe selloff as global financial conditions tighten," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.
"With sentiment on the US technology sector showing signs of crumbling while expectations for the Fed's policy path climb, stress is rising in the currencies most exposed to a slowdown in the AI buildout," Schamotta said.
Against a basket of peers, the greenback has climbed to 19-month highs on the back of expectations of tighter monetary policy out of Washington. On Thursday, the dollar index rose for an eighth consecutive session and was up 0.14 per cent to 103.96.
In commodities, oil prices settled flat on the day but were higher late as earlier reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz more than offset rising US crude inventories and forecasts for a global oil surplus.
Iran's navy said in a statement carried by state media that two oil tankers hit naval mines in the waterway and "exploded" on Thursday. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
US crude rose 0.66 per cent to US$83.81 a barrel and Brent rose to US$92.72 per barrel, up 0.84 per cent on the day.
Spot gold fell 2.54 per cent to US$3,627.55 an ounce, and spot silver fell 4.36 per cent to US$43.04 an ounce. Copper declined 0.14 per cent to US$12,453.00 a ton.