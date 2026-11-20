NEW YORK: Global stocks fell on Thursday (Nov 19) with sliding tech shares as Anthropic's debut failed to allay investor concerns about AI returns, while oil prices rose as attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz grabbed market attention.

Investors have said that Anthropic's market reception over the coming days and weeks will be heavily scrutinised to gauge broader sentiment toward investments in artificial intelligence.

The Claude developer's initial public offering was priced at US$83 a share, valuing Anthropic at about US$1.5 trillion before the stock rose as much as 39 per cent to trade at US$115.10.

"Investors are making changes in their portfolio to incorporate Anthropic, so I wouldn't extrapolate a whole lot of meaning from (Thursday's) trading behaviour, whether it's up or down," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital in St. Louis.

Ellerbroek pointed to a leadership change in chipmaker Nvidia and to shrinking bets on the growth in data center capex as having an impact on investors.

"Data centres are going to be more expensive to build and they're going to be built more slowly," Ellerbroek said.

Anthropic's stock closed up 17 per cent on its debut, valuing the company at just below US$1.8 trillion.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,101.11 points, or 2.19 per cent, to 49,097.06, the S&P 500 fell 147.80 points, or 2.02 per cent, to 7,175.83 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 550.68 points, or 2.25 per cent, to 23,879.20.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 17.76 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 1,056.80. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.88 per cent, while emerging market stocks fell 18.79 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 1,465.49.