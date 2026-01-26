South Korea's Hyundai Steel says plans $2.9 billion capital increase for US steel plant

SEOUL, Jan 26 : South Korea's Hyundai Steel said in a regulatory filing on Monday its affiliate Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana LLC plans a capital increase worth $2.9 billion for facilities investment in a US steel plant.

The move follows Hyundai Steel's announcement last year it and its parent Hyundai Motor Group would invest to build a steel plant in Louisiana, United States with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes.

Hyundai Motor Group had also signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean steelmaker Posco Holdings for cooperation on its planned US steel plant.