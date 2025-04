SEOUL :South Korea's Kia Corp said on Wednesday that it aims to sell 1.26 million electric vehicles by 2030, lowering its earlier target of 1.6 million units announced last year.

Kia said that it plans to achieve a sales target of 993,000 units of hybrid cars by 2030.

Kia also said there was increasing uncertainty over U.S. policy on the auto industry, according to its presentation slides for investors.