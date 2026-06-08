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South Korea's Lee says success of business should be shared, plans surplus tax revenue use
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South Korea's Lee says success of business should be shared, plans surplus tax revenue use

South Korea's Lee says success of business should be shared, plans surplus tax revenue use

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the country's 71st Memorial Day to commemorate veterans and independent activists, at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

08 Jun 2026 09:23AM
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SEOUL, June 8 : South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday the gains of business success should be shared throughout society and the government will devise a plan to effectively use the surplus tax revenues generated from the country's semiconductor sector.

Lee was speaking at a news conference marking one year in office. Lee won the presidency after a failed bid to impose martial law led to the ouster of his predecessor, and he said he wanted to take the country beyond just overcoming the unprecedented challenge to its democracy.

Lee also pledged to make South Korea the first country to fully integrate AI across industries and the preferred partner for other countries seeking to be self reliant on defence.

Source: Reuters
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