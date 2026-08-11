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South Korea's Lotte Group sells car rental unit to private equity TPG for $925 million
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South Korea's Lotte Group sells car rental unit to private equity TPG for $925 million

South Korea's Lotte Group sells car rental unit to private equity TPG for $925 million
TPG logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
South Korea's Lotte Group sells car rental unit to private equity TPG for $925 million
TPG logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
11 Aug 2026 05:17PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2026 09:13PM)
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SEOUL, Aug 11 : Two affiliates of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group signed a deal to sell Lotte Rental, South Korea's largest car-rental firm, to U.S. private equity firm TPG, Lotte said on Tuesday. 

The deal to sell a 61 per cent stake in Lotte Rental is worth 1.31 trillion won ($924.88 million), Lotte Group said in a statement

TPG did not immediately comment. 

The sale is expected to help Lotte Group - a retail, hospitality and chemicals conglomerate - to secure liquidity to improve financial health and invest in expanding its core hotel business. 

($1 = 1,416.4000 won)

Source: Reuters
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