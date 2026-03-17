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South Korea’s SK Group chairman expects chip wafer shortage to last until 2030, eyes US ADR listing
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South Korea’s SK Group chairman expects chip wafer shortage to last until 2030, eyes US ADR listing

South Korea’s SK Group chairman expects chip wafer shortage to last until 2030, eyes US ADR listing

Tae-won Chey, 2025 APEC CEO Summit Chairman and chairman of SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) delivers his speech during the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

17 Mar 2026 07:44AM
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SAN JOSE, California, March 17 : South Korea's SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Monday said the global chip wafer shortage is likely to persist until 2030, as demand driven by artificial intelligence continues to outpace supply.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of Nvidia's GTC Conference in San Jose, California, Chey said that SK Hynix is reviewing a potential U.S. ADR listing to broaden its global investor base, while its CEO may unveil plans to stabilise DRAM chip prices and the group explores alternative energy sources.

Source: Reuters
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