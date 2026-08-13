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South Korea's SK Shipping to become Asia's largest LNG carrier operator in H-Line asset swap
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South Korea's SK Shipping to become Asia's largest LNG carrier operator in H-Line asset swap

South Korea's SK Shipping to become Asia's largest LNG carrier operator in H-Line asset swap

Model of LNG tanker is seen in this illustration taken May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Aug 2026 07:49AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 07:59AM)
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SEOUL, Aug 13 : South Korean shipping companies SK Shipping and H-Line Shipping will swap vessels and long-term contracts in a deal that will make SK Shipping Asia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier operator, their owner Hahn & Co. said on Thursday.

• SK Shipping will receive 16 LNG vessels and related long-term contracts from H-Line Shipping in exchange for 12 tankers, long-term contracts and about $300 million in cash, Hahn & Co. said in a press release.

• After the transaction, SK Shipping will operate 32 LNG carriers and 14 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, becoming the third-largest LNG carrier operator globally.

• Hahn & Co. plans to rebrand the company as K-LNG.

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• H-Line Shipping will become a tanker and bulk shipping-focused operator following the asset swap.

• The reshuffle would improve scale and operating efficiencies at both companies and position K-LNG to benefit from growing LNG demand, Hahn & Co. said.

• Both SK Shipping and H-Line Shipping are controlled by South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co., which acquired a controlling stake in SK Shipping in 2018 and created H-Line Shipping in 2014 through the acquisition of Hanjin Shipping's long-term dry bulk business.

Source: Reuters
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