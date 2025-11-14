Logo
S&P lowers Nissan's rating to BB- from BB
FILE PHOTO: A staff member cleans the logo of Nissan on its X-trail model, at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

14 Nov 2025 06:03PM
TOKYO :S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it has downgraded its rating of Nissan Motor's credit by one notch on continuing pressure on its profitability, while taking a negative view of the outlook for the Japanese automaker.

The credit-rating firm cut its long-term rating on the company and its overseas subsidiaries to "BB-" from "BB". It noted that the company's competitiveness in key markets and operational efficiency have diminished.

"Tariff costs, a challenging competitive landscape, and rising expenses under inflationary pressures serve as headwinds to its performance recovery," S&P said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
