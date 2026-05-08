Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut

May 7 : Shares of HawkEye 360 rose 30 per cent on its New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the space analytics firm at $3.15 billion.

The company's shares opened at $33.8, above the offer price of $26.

The Herndon, Virginia-based firm raised $416 million in its U.S. IPO on Wednesday, selling 16 million shares at the top end of its marketed range of $24 to $26 a share.

HawkEye's debut arrives at a pivotal moment for space-technology listings, with a potential SpaceX public filing seen as a bellwether for sector confidence in equity markets.

Founded in 2015, HawkEye provides signals-intelligence data to defense, intelligence and national security agencies, using satellites to detect, locate and analyze radio frequency emissions worldwide.