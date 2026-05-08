Logo
Logo

Business

Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut

Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut

John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360, rings the opening bell to celebrate his company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

08 May 2026 12:31AM (Updated: 08 May 2026 12:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 7 : Shares of HawkEye 360 rose 30 per cent on its New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the space analytics firm at $3.15 billion.

The company's shares opened at $33.8, above the offer price of $26.

   The Herndon, Virginia-based firm raised $416 million in its U.S. IPO on Wednesday, selling 16 million shares at the top end of its marketed range of $24 to $26 a share.

HawkEye's debut arrives at a pivotal moment for space-technology listings, with a potential SpaceX public filing seen as a bellwether for sector confidence in equity markets.

   Founded in 2015, HawkEye provides signals-intelligence data to defense, intelligence and national security agencies, using satellites to detect, locate and analyze radio frequency emissions worldwide.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement