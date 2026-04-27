Space analytics firm HawkEye targets $2.4 billion valuation in US IPO

April 27 : HawkEye 360 is targeting a valuation of up to $2.42 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the space analytics company said on Monday.

The Herndon, Virginia-based firm is seeking to raise up to $416 million by offering 16 million shares priced between $24 and $26 apiece.

The IPO market has regained momentum with several big names announcing their intention to list their shares in New York, after the first few months of 2026 saw volatile equity markets and escalations in the Middle East.

Elon Musk's SpaceX confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering earlier this month, opening the door for more companies to tap public markets and giving space-technology firms a confidence boost to move ahead with their listing plans.

HawkEye 360, founded in 2015, is a geospatial analytics company that provides space-based radio frequency (RF) intelligence and data services. The U.S. government and allied nations account for the bulk of its revenue.

The company operates a constellation of satellites that detect, geolocate and analyze radio frequency emissions globally, with its technology mainly used by defense and intelligence agencies for maritime domain awareness, threat detection and tracking illicit activities through RF signal mapping.

HawkEye secured a NASA contract earlier in the month to provide its RFIQ data for space-to-space communications research. The satellite analytics firm will map radio frequency interference in low Earth orbit, helping NASA develop secure communication channels for future commercial missions.

The company acquired ISA in December, expanding its capabilities in signal processing and classified intelligence systems and strengthening ties with ⁠U.S. ​agencies.

HawkEye plans to list on the New York Stock ​Exchange under the symbol "HAWK", with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies among the underwriters.

Entities affiliated with BlackRock will hold 5.1 per cent shares in the company after the offering.