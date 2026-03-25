SpaceX aims to file for IPO as soon as this week, The Information reports

March 24 : SpaceX is aiming to file its initial public offering prospectus with regulators later this week or next week, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans.

Advisers involved in the preparation predict the company could try to raise more than $75 billion in the IPO, the report said.

The individual investor portion might exceed 20 per cent, but the percentage has yet to be finalized, as per the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.