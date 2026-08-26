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SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana
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SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana

SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana

FILE PHOTO: The Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy v3 booster stand at Pad 2 at sunrise as preparations continue to launch its 13th test flight in Starbase, Texas, U.S., July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

26 Aug 2026 12:28AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2026 12:32AM)
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WASHINGTON, Aug 25 : SpaceX plans to build a Starship launch site in southern Louisiana in a deal announced on Tuesday with the state's governor, aiming to start construction of its fourth spaceport next year, the company said.

The site, named Starbase, Louisiana, will expand the company's Starship launch operations beyond its southern Texas company town, and is designed to support "thousands of Starship flights a year," the company said.

"This self-sustaining spaceport will have propellant production, power generation, deep-water shipping capabilities, vehicle processing facilities, and an airport," SpaceX added.

Source: Reuters
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