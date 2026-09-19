Logo
Logo

Business

SpaceX to fly more NASA crews to space station under expanded $5.92 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceX to fly more NASA crews to space station under expanded $5.92 billion deal

SpaceX to fly more NASA crews to space station under expanded $5.92 billion deal

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft lifts off on NASA's Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station, carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

19 Sep 2026 01:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 18 : NASA said Friday that the agency had given SpaceX a $946 million contract to fly three more astronaut missions to the International Space Station, extending the company's crewed flights to the station through 2030.

The deal brings SpaceX's total number of NASA astronaut flights under the contract to 17 and raises the contract's total value to $5.92 billion. NASA is relying heavily on SpaceX to keep astronauts traveling to and from the station while it works to maintain a second U.S. option through Boeing.

The contract covers preparing astronauts and spacecraft on the ground, launching them, operating the mission in space, bringing crews home and recovering the capsule. It also includes carrying supplies and keeping the spacecraft at the station as an emergency escape vehicle.

The agency chose SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts to the space station. The goal was to give the United States a regular domestic launch capability after NASA retired the space shuttle, ending years of reliance on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Boeing's Starliner suffered problems on its 2024 crewed test flight, prompting NASA to return the capsule empty and bring astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams home on a SpaceX Dragon after a planned 10-day mission became a more than nine-month ISS stay.

NASA approved SpaceX's system for astronaut flights in November 2020. Since then, SpaceX has become the agency's main provider for rotating crews at the station, using its Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket to carry up to four astronauts, as well as supplies.

NASA wants both SpaceX and Boeing operating crew flights so that an accident or technical problem affecting one company does not halt US astronaut access to the station.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement