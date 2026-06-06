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SpaceX lands Google AI compute deal after Anthropic pact ahead of IPO
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SpaceX lands Google AI compute deal after Anthropic pact ahead of IPO

SpaceX lands Google AI compute deal after Anthropic pact ahead of IPO

The SpaceX logo is seen in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Jun 2026 02:58AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2026 03:43AM)
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June 5 : SpaceX said on Friday it has entered into a multi-year cloud services agreement with Alphabet's Google, locking in computing capacity as it prepares for its highly anticipated U.S. stock market debut next week.

As part of the deal, Google will pay SpaceX $920 million monthly from October this year to June 2029, with capacity ramping up through September at a reduced fee, Elon Musk's space venture said in a U.S. SEC filing.

The pact brings another high-profile customer to SpaceX, after Anthropic, strengthening its AI narrative as it targets a $75 billion raise in its upcoming initial public offering.

The compute capacity provided includes about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and other related components.

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If SpaceX does not provide access to the agreed number of GPUs by September 30, then, after a one-month grace period, "Google may immediately terminate the agreement or accept the number of GPUs provided, with a corresponding pro-rata reduction in the monthly fees," the company said.

After December 31, either party may terminate the agreement by providing 90 days' notice. Google will retain ownership of, and all intellectual property rights in, its content, AI models and associated data.

In May, Anthropic said it had reached a deal to use the full computing power of SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and will give the Claude chatbot maker 300 megawatts of new capacity within a month.

Source: Reuters
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