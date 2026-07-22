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SpaceX plans Texas data center expansion, The Information reports
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Business

SpaceX plans Texas data center expansion, The Information reports

SpaceX plans Texas data center expansion, The Information reports

FILE PHOTO: Work continues on the gigabay at the SpaceX production facility in Starbase, Texas, U.S., July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

22 Jul 2026 10:50PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2026 12:04AM)
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July 22 : SpaceX is preparing for at least one new large-scale data center in Texas, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The expansion would significantly increase the company's AI computing capacity beyond its existing Memphis-area hub, where it operates two data centers with about 1 gigawatt of compute capacity.

Here are some details:

• SpaceX has explored several potential data center sites in Texas in recent months, according to the report.

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• The company is considering building multiple data centers from scratch and retrofitting an existing warehouse, the report added.

• SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

• The company aims for a Texas expansion on a similar or larger scale than its existing Memphis-area facilities, the report said.

• SpaceX has already sent some existing data center staff to Texas in preparation for the expansion, according to The Information.

• SpaceX signed AI computing deals with Anthropic in May and Google in June, broadening its efforts to monetize its AI infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
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