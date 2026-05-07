SpaceX to rent Memphis data center to Anthropic in big AI tie-up

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6 : Elon Musk's SpaceX will give Anthropic access to its massive Colossus 1 artificial intelligence data center, bringing together two of the most prominent players in the artificial intelligence race.

Under the deal announced on Wednesday, Anthropic will use the full computing power of SpaceXAI's Memphis, Tennessee facility to boost capacity for its Claude Pro and Claude Max AI assistants and raise usage limits for subscribers.

The deal gives Musk's IPO-bound SpaceX a marquee customer as it looks to sell investors on its AI ambitions while helping Anthropic ease capacity constraints following surging demand for products such as its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Colossus 1 is one of the world's largest AI data centers, housing more than 220,000 Nvidia processors, including H100, H200 and next-generation GB200 accelerators.

Anthropic has also expressed interest in working with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of space-based data centers - one of Musk's key goals and a major driver behind the SpaceX's initial public offering as the endeavor is expected to be highly capital intensive.

The announcements were made as Anthropic held a developer day in San Francisco where it touted a new feature for its Claude AI, which it calls "dreaming."

Available as a research preview, "dreaming" comes with its software for managing agents, or AI programs that perform tasks with little human involvement.

The feature's goal is self-improvement. It can review agents' work in between sessions, unearth patterns, and update files that store user preferences and other context, Anthropic said.

The new feature is part of Anthropic's efforts to win business customers, on the heels of an uptick in popularity for its AI-powered coding agent.

On Tuesday, the startup unveiled 10 financially focused AI agents at an event in New York, in which it said the tech sector represented its largest source of enterprise revenue, followed by financial institutions.

Moves by the Google- and Amazon.com-backed startup have hammered software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks as the market expects AI to disrupt legacy businesses.

Anthropic announced wider availability for other features as well, such as one for its AI agent to break down and delegate tasks to other, specialist agents.