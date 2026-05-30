Logo
Logo

Business

SpaceX wins $4.16 billion US Space Force contract for threat-detection satellites
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceX wins $4.16 billion US Space Force contract for threat-detection satellites

SpaceX wins $4.16 billion US Space Force contract for threat-detection satellites

FILE PHOTO: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster is shown outside the company?s facility in Hawthorne California, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

30 May 2026 03:25AM (Updated: 30 May 2026 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 29 : The U.S. Space Force said on Friday it has awarded Elon Musk's IPO-bound SpaceX a $4.16 billion deal for a satellite program designed to track and target airborne threats.

The Space-Based Advanced Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) is designed as an interconnected system-of-systems, combining space-based sensors, secure communications links and ground processing to drive closer cooperation across the government space industrial base.

The Trump administration's flagship Golden Dome missile defense system has many layers, one of them being a sensing and tracking layer. The satellites would be expected to play a role in tracking missiles.

The Golden Dome initiative aims to expand ground-based interceptors, sensors and command systems while adding space-based satellites to detect, track and potentially counter airborne threats, including still-debated weaponry in orbit.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The Space Force said there are several companies in this SB-AMTI vendor pool, including SpaceX, and it will issue multiple awards in the coming year.

"This initial award is projected to field a constellation of satellites by 2028, providing the Joint Force with an early capability to eliminate operational blind spots," it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the Space Force awarded SpaceX, which is targeting a valuation of more than $1.75 trillion in its initial public offering, a $2.29 billion contract to build a secure, high-speed satellite communications network to connect military sensors and weapons platforms across the globe.

The price tag for the Golden Dome missile ​defense shield has grown to $185 billion, up $10 billion, to accelerate key space-based ‌capabilities, the program's director had said in March.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement