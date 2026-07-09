Logo
Logo

Business

SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks

SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks

xAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Jul 2026 04:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 8 : SpaceXAI on Wednesday launched the Grok 4.5 AI model, calling it the company's most intelligent offering to date designed for coding and agentic tasks.

Here are some details:

• SpaceXAI said Grok 4.5 was trained across tens of thousands of Nvidia GB300 graphics processing units, with a focus on meticulous data filtering, deduplication and quality scoring.

• "We've partnered with SpaceXAI to train Grok 4.5," popular AI coding agent Cursor said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• SpaceX said last month it would buy Anysphere, the startup behind Cursor, in an all-stock deal worth $60 billion to boost its presence in the lucrative enterprise AI tools market.

• Grok 4.5 is immediately available through SpaceXAI's AI coding agent, Grok Build, in Cursor and through the SpaceXAI console, the company's developer portal, using an API key.

• SpaceXAI said the EU availability is expected in mid-July.

• Grok 4.5 is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, the company said.

• "It is an Opus-class model, but faster, more token-efficient and lower cost," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X.

• Musk's AI startup xAI was acquired by SpaceX in February. He said in May that xAI would cease to exist as a separate company and would instead become SpaceXAI.

• Rival Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8 is priced at $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens.

• Comparatively, OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Luna is priced at $1 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens.

• Input tokens are the text, code or other data sent to an AI model, while output tokens are the text or code the model generates in response.

• OpenAI will publicly launch its most advanced AI model GPT-5.6 on Thursday, following a delay last month prompted by U.S. government requests over national security concerns about the potential misuse of powerful AI technologies.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement