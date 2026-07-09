July 8 : SpaceXAI on Wednesday launched the Grok 4.5 AI model, calling it the company's most intelligent offering to date designed for coding and agentic tasks.

Here are some details:

• SpaceXAI said Grok 4.5 was trained across tens of thousands of Nvidia GB300 graphics processing units, with a focus on meticulous data filtering, deduplication and quality scoring.

• "We've partnered with SpaceXAI to train Grok 4.5," popular AI coding agent Cursor said.

• SpaceX said last month it would buy Anysphere, the startup behind Cursor, in an all-stock deal worth $60 billion to boost its presence in the lucrative enterprise AI tools market.

• Grok 4.5 is immediately available through SpaceXAI's AI coding agent, Grok Build, in Cursor and through the SpaceXAI console, the company's developer portal, using an API key.

• SpaceXAI said the EU availability is expected in mid-July.

• Grok 4.5 is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, the company said.

• "It is an Opus-class model, but faster, more token-efficient and lower cost," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X.

• Musk's AI startup xAI was acquired by SpaceX in February. He said in May that xAI would cease to exist as a separate company and would instead become SpaceXAI.

• Rival Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8 is priced at $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens.

• Comparatively, OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Luna is priced at $1 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens.

• Input tokens are the text, code or other data sent to an AI model, while output tokens are the text or code the model generates in response.

• OpenAI will publicly launch its most advanced AI model GPT-5.6 on Thursday, following a delay last month prompted by U.S. government requests over national security concerns about the potential misuse of powerful AI technologies.