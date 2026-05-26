Spain blocks prediction markets Polymarket, Kalshi over lack of gambling licences

MADRID, May 26 : Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry temporarily banned so-called prediction markets Polymarket and Kalshi for operating in the country without a gambling licence, the official state gazette showed on Tuesday.

• In a statement, the ministry said its gambling watchdog had opened a probe into the U.S.-based companies for allegedly breaching local rules by lacking mandatory administrative authorisation.

• The ban will last an estimated three or four months until the probe's completion, it said.

• Prediction market users buy and sell stakes on the outcome of future events, with prices reflecting the probability of one outcome or another occurring.

• Spain - like other European jurisdictions - considers prediction markets a form of gambling when bets are placed on uncertain outcomes.

• The ministry said unauthorised operators lack the required technical and regulatory safeguards like identity verification systems, access control mechanisms for minors and for people who have self-excluded or are banned from gambling, as well as the standards needed to protect users.

• Once a niche corner of the internet, prediction markets have mushroomed into a multi-billion-dollar industry after gaining a foothold in U.S. politics in 2024.