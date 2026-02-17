Logo
Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material
FILE PHOTO: A 16 year old uses his phone, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a press conference on the day of the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
17 Feb 2026 03:26PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2026 03:45PM)
MADRID, Feb 17 : The Spanish government has ordered prosecutors to investigate social media platforms X, Meta and TikTok for allegedly spreading AI-generated child sexual abuse material, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"These platforms are undermining the mental health, dignity, and rights of our children," he wrote on his X account. "The state cannot allow this. The impunity of these giants must end."

Earlier this month, Sanchez announced several measures aimed at curbing online abuse and protecting children, including a proposed ban on access to social media platforms for those under the age of 16.

Source: Reuters
