Spain's HBX slides around 20% after full-year guidance trim

Shares in Spanish travel technology firm HBX Group slid 20.3 per cent at the open on Wednesday and were on track for their worst day ever, after the group revised its full-year guidance as a result of the macroeconomic backdrop and a weaker U.S. dollar.

The company downgraded its expected 2025 revenues to between 720 million and 740 million euros ($831-$854 million) from a previous guidance of 740 million to 790 million euros.

It also revised down its total transaction value, now expected to grow by 6 per cent to 9 per cent instead of the 10 per cent to 16 per cent projected at the initial public offering in February.

HBX, which buys hotel lodgings, car rentals and other products and resells them in bulk to travel agencies and retailers, said the conflict in the Middle East resulted in double-digit declines in destinations such as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

It also highlighted a 3 per cent drop in revenues in the U.S. as a result of the weaker currency and lower demand in the country.

Operating in the travel tech sector, the company is particularly exposed to global dynamics. Fluctuations in travel demand driven by rising trade tensions, currency volatility or geopolitical uncertainty could directly affect its booking volumes and revenue outlook.

After a lacklustre start on the Spanish stock exchange, shares in the company have failed to pick up and are now around 20 per cent lower than on their February debut, underperforming the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX-35, which has gained 23.6 per cent. HBX is not part of the IBEX.

The group said in a trading update its revenues in the April-June period, the third quarter of its financial year, were up 3 per cent year-on-year.

Earlier in July, analysts from Bank of America and Renta 4 said in separate notes that HBX had substantial upside potential, as the fragmented market it competes in should consolidate around the bigger players and smaller ones are set to be pushed out.

($1 = 0.8661 euros)