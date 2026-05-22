Spotify cranks up AI push with Universal Music deal, lays out bold growth targets

May 21 : Spotify on Thursday laid out an ambitious roadmap to drive growth and profitability through the end of the decade, doubling down with AI-powered features to boost user engagement and partnering with Universal Music, sending shares up 13 per cent.

The Swedish audio-streaming giant unveiled a slate of new offerings, including "Reserved," which lets eligible premium subscribers buy up to two tickets to their favorite artist's concert before they are offered to the general public for sale, and "Personal Podcasts," an AI tool that generates custom podcasts from user prompts.

It also announced a deal with Universal Music Group, allowing subscribers to create AI-generated covers and remixes of tracks by some of the label's artists, the first time Spotify has allowed its users to create AI content.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal or name artists whose music will be part of the new AI remix feature, but said the new tool would help create an additional source of income for artists and songwriters. Universal Music represents several major artists including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Drake.

Spotify co-CEO Alex Norstrom told Reuters that subscribers would initially receive a "limited amount of usage," allowing them to try out the tool, but to continue using it, they will have to purchase the add-on.

The moves offer a glimpse of how recently appointed co-CEOs Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom are starting to reshape Spotify's strategy as it seeks to fend off mounting competition from AI music startups such as Udio and Suno and larger podcast rivals including YouTube and Netflix.

"What we're building is grounded in consent, credit and compensation for the artists and songwriters that take part," Norstrom said.

Spotify expects a mid-teens compounded annual revenue growth rate through 2030 and projected gross margins between 35 per cent and 40 per cent. Last year, it reported revenue growth of around 10 per cent and a gross margin of 32 per cent.

The company also expects its operating margin to rise above 20 per cent. It reported an operating margin of 12.8 per cent in 2025.

Among its new features is "Studio by Spotify Labs," an AI-powered desktop app that can take actions on behalf of users to create personalized content. A preview-version of the app will soon be available for premium users in more than 20 markets.

The company is also rolling out "Memberships," to allow podcasters to build recurring revenue streams directly from their most dedicated listeners.

Spotify said it would also expand Audiobooks+ with new subscription tiers. The product is on track to generate $100 million in annualized recurring revenue.